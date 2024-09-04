Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- John Barker, Shoh Slaynt and Jon Lightfield at the Athol room, Peel Centenary Centre, 6pm to 8pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 6pm to 9pm.

- John Gregory at the Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm to 9pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, 9:30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.