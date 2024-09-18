Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Peel Centenary Centre (Atholl Room), 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Bon Jelski at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- 80s night at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm until midnight.

- Lost Dogs Pearl Jam tribute at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Quid's Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.