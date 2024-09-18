Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Peel Centenary Centre (Atholl Room), 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- 80s night at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm until midnight.
- Lost Dogs Pearl Jam tribute at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Quid's Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.