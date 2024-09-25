Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Karaoke with Layla La Roux at the Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Afro Beat in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Donald McColgan at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Absolute Britney (Britney Spears tribute act) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, from 9pm. Limited tickets available.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- DJ Stuey at the Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- 21st Century Metal at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.
- Classic rock covers by the Boneyard at the Union, Castletown, 9:15pm.
- DJ Cameron in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ playing 60s/70s/80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.
- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Heron, Douglas, from 8pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.