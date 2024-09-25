Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Karaoke with Layla La Roux at the Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Afro Beat in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Donald McColgan at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- Absolute Britney (Britney Spears tribute act) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, from 9pm. Limited tickets available.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- DJ Stuey at the Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- 21st Century Metal at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

- Classic rock covers by the Boneyard at the Union, Castletown, 9:15pm.

- DJ Cameron in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- DJ playing 60s/70s/80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.

- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Heron, Douglas, from 8pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.