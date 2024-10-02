Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ‘Rob and Paul’ and Gary Smith at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Lauren Gray at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Laxey, 8:30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Dickie Kelly at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Biskee Brisht at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Broken Rooster at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Biskee Brisht at the Legion, Douglas, 7:30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- A Third Above at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm to 11pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek Inn, Peel.

- Lazy Daze at the Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- The Fossils at the Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9:15pm.

- 995 at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Jim Inkson at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Heinrich Manoeuvre at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.