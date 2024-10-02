Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- ‘Rob and Paul’ and Gary Smith at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Lauren Gray at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Laxey, 8:30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Dickie Kelly at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Biskee Brisht at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Broken Rooster at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Biskee Brisht at the Legion, Douglas, 7:30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- A Third Above at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm to 11pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek Inn, Peel.
- Lazy Daze at the Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- The Fossils at the Railway Station Hotel, Port St Mary, 9:15pm.
- 995 at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Jim Inkson at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Heinrich Manoeuvre at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.