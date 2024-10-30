Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Power Cut at the Manor, Douglas.

- Alice Dudley at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Blank Canvas and Whiskey Denim at the Heron, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- ‘Amore’ Rob and Paul at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Halloween Party at Bar Logo, Ramsey, 8:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushmann at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Rebirth: Halloween Forever at Mad Jacks, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Lost Dogs (Pearl Jam tribute) at the Station, Port St Mary.

- Ricky Rooney at 1886.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown.

- Misfits at the Heron, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Trevor Nelson at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Andrew Mark Bridson and Craic Aoke at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- The Fossils at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.

- Ray Sloane karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.