Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Power Cut at the Manor, Douglas.
- Alice Dudley at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Blank Canvas and Whiskey Denim at the Heron, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- ‘Amore’ Rob and Paul at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Halloween Party at Bar Logo, Ramsey, 8:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushmann at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Rebirth: Halloween Forever at Mad Jacks, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Lost Dogs (Pearl Jam tribute) at the Station, Port St Mary.
- Ricky Rooney at 1886.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown.
- Misfits at the Heron, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Andrew Mark Bridson and Craic Aoke at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- The Fossils at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm.
- Ray Sloane karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.