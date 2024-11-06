Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Tigh Fitz Bar, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Martin Family Band / Mike and Ian at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm to 11:45pm.
- Steve Nash at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Rachel Pardoe in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- John and Alex Cowley at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Sideways (indie and rock night) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.
- Ian Thompson and Stan Puzzar at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- CU Next Friday at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Salty Dogs at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.