Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 6pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Relative Impact at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Callum Rowe at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Wez Clarke at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm to 11:30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Tigh Fitz, Douglas, 9:30pm to midnight.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Layla La Roux karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Dickie Kelly at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Afro Beat music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Laxey, 8pm.

- Open mic with Alex Cowley at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

- Joey Wylde at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Lazy Daze at the Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Manx Punx at the Rovers, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- The Black Charade at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Boneyard’s classic rock covers at the Union, Castletown, 9:15pm.

- DJ Stuey music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Dan and Hendo music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.

- The Whiskey Boys at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.