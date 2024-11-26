Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 6pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Relative Impact at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Callum Rowe at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Wez Clarke at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm to 11:30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Tigh Fitz, Douglas, 9:30pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Layla La Roux karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Dickie Kelly at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Afro Beat music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s, Laxey, 8pm.
- Open mic with Alex Cowley at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.
- Joey Wylde at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Lazy Daze at the Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Manx Punx at the Rovers, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- The Black Charade at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Boneyard’s classic rock covers at the Union, Castletown, 9:15pm.
- DJ Stuey music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Dan and Hendo music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.
- The Whiskey Boys at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.