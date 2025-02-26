Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Steve Nash at Quid’s Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.
- Bad Reputation at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Queens, Laxey, 8:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quid’s Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Neptunes at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Aeons and Swarf Damage at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Open mic with Richard Hogg at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Quid’s Inn, Doiglas, 9:15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.