Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Steve Nash at Quid’s Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.

- Bad Reputation at the Rovers, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- DJ Degsy at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Queens, Laxey, 8:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Alex Harris at Quid’s Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Neptunes at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Aeons and Swarf Damage at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Open mic with Richard Hogg at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- The Boneyard at Quid’s Inn, Doiglas, 9:15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:15pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.