Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Garyoke at Ocean Views, Onchan, 7pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Garyoke at the Welbeck, Douglas, 6.30pm to 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Rogue Anthem and Explicit Redaction at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Breast Cancer fundraiser at Sam Webb’s, Douglas featuring Jazmín Hay (4pm), NiCole (5pm), Hannah Conklin (6pm), Alexx and friends (7pm) and Alice Dudley (8pm).
- Barry White tribute at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Garyoke at the Pinewood, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ninjafingers at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Duelling Piano’s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.