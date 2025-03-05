Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Garyoke at Ocean Views, Onchan, 7pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Garyoke at the Welbeck, Douglas, 6.30pm to 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Rogue Anthem and Explicit Redaction at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- DJ Degsy at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Rebecca Forrest at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Breast Cancer fundraiser at Sam Webb’s, Douglas featuring Jazmín Hay (4pm), NiCole (5pm), Hannah Conklin (6pm), Alexx and friends (7pm) and Alice Dudley (8pm).

- Barry White tribute at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- Garyoke at the Pinewood, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ninjafingers at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Duelling Piano’s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.