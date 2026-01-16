A major name from the golden era of UK club music is heading to the Isle of Man, as Ultrabeat have been announced as the first-ever headline DJ for a Douglas venue’s popular series ‘Bed Before 11’ series.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 7 at Mad Jack’s on South Quay, running from 6pm to 10pm, continuing Bed Before 11’s mission of delivering high-energy club nights without the late finish.
Ultreabeat are best known for producing some of the most iconic clubland anthems of the past two decades.
Their 2004 hit ‘Pretty Green Eyes’ reached number two in the UK Top 40 and remained in the charts for an impressive 15 weeks.
Other fan favourites include ‘Feelin’ Fine,’ ‘Elysium (I Go Crazy)’, ‘Better Than Life’, and ‘Discolights,’ tracks that helped define a generation of dance music and continue to fill dancefloors today.
The headline DJ set promises a night packed with hands-in-the-air classics, throwback energy, and euphoric club sounds, marking a significant milestone for Bed Before 11 as it brings a nationally recognised act to the island for the first time.
Since launching, the series has quickly built a reputation for its early club night concept, attracting crowds eager for a full clubbing experience without ‘stupid o’clock’ finishes.
Previous events on South Quay have proven hugely popular, combining quality music, inclusive vibes, and a fresh take on nightlife.
Support will come from local DJ talent, with names to be announced closer to the event.
The event is 18-plus and ticketed, with organisers warning that demand is expected to be high. Tickets are available now via buytickets.at/madjacks.
- Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.