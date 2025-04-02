Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Toby Higgins at the Quids Inn, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Amore at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Alice Dudley and NiCole at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Alexander Hume at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- The Jesse Janes at the Institute, Laxey.

- The Neptunes at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.

- Heathen Chemistry at the Union, Castletown.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.