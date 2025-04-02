Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Toby Higgins at the Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Amore at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Alice Dudley and NiCole at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Alexander Hume at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- The Jesse Janes at the Institute, Laxey.
- The Neptunes at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- Heathen Chemistry at the Union, Castletown.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.