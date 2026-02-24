An island musician is celebrating after a song he recorded nearly 30 years ago was selected for a major new series on streaming service Disney+.
‘Silver’ was chosen for the soundtrack. It was written and sung by Stuart Watret and Carl Holden, who formed the duo Harvey and made music together in 1990s Camden, London.
The song features in an episode of Love Story, a drama exploring the relationship between John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.
After returning to the island in 1995, the duo recorded three tracks - including ‘Silver’ - at the former DAM Studios on Woodbourne Road.
Following the sessions, Watret and Holden went back to London and began performing live as Harvey on the capital’s indie circuit.
Years later, as streaming reshaped the music industry, several of the band’s recordings were remastered and uploaded to Spotify.
In 2017, ‘Silver’ was released on digital platforms - giving the track renewed exposure.
The breakthrough came unexpectedly.
About a year after Holden performed ‘Silver’ while opening for indie band Dodgy at London’s Borderline venue, a music publisher approached the pair about representing part of Harvey’s back catalogue for potential sync placements.
This is where songs are licensed for film, television or advertising.
After years of silence, the duo received a message just before Christmas 2025 suggesting one of their tracks was being considered for a Disney project.
‘It was all very hush hush,’ Watret said. ‘So of course we told everyone.’
For 17 years, Stuart has been living with Primary Lateral Sclerosis, a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease that gradually affects movement and speech.
Despite the challenges of the condition, including becoming non-verbal, he has continued to write and record music.
In recent years, Harvey have begun using an AI voice model trained on recordings of Watret’s original vocals.
By uploading earlier material into the system, the technology can recreate his singing voice on new songs.
‘If we write a new track and there’s no original recording of me singing it, Carl will record a guide vocal,’ Watret explained. ‘I then run it through the model and it recreates it in my voice. The first time we tried it, we were amazed.’
A new release, ‘I’ll Stay’, out on Friday, features vocals generated using the AI model, allowing Watret’s voice to continue leading the band’s music despite the progression of his condition.
Now living in Onchan with his wife and two daughters, Watret said the placement was a surreal moment.
The track has found a new audience in the streaming era, appearing not only in the episode but also on several of the show’s official Spotify playlists.
For Watret and Holden, still living in London, the placement marks an unexpected chapter for a band that began in Camden in the mid-1990s.
‘It’s brilliant that ‘Silver’ has found its moment,’ he said.
The song’s journey from Woodbourne Road to a global streaming audience is one few musician could have predicted, and shows how older recordings can find new listeners years later.