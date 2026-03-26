Residents in the north of the Island have been told they will not be able to use a western civic amenity site during the temporary closure of the Ramsey facility.
The Western Civic Amenity Site has confirmed it will refuse waste from outside its catchment area while the Northern Civic Amenity Site is shut.
In a statement, the site said: ‘Unfortunately, due to limited capacity, we are unable to accept waste from the northern parishes during the closure of Balladoole.
‘Our facility is funded by the ratepayers of the five western parishes and, as such, we must prioritise service for this community.
‘Address verification procedures will remain in place on site, and access will be refused to individuals residing outside our designated service area. Therefore, visitors should be prepared to provide proof of address if requested.’
The position appears to contrast with comments made by Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall in the House of Keys this week, when he said residents affected by the northern site closure could use other amenity sites, store waste temporarily or contact a private contractor.
The Northern Civic Amenity Site in Ramsey is expected to reopen in mid to late April following a changeover in operators.
Manx Rock Ltd has been appointed as the new operator after a competitive tender process, taking over from Ramsey Commissioners.
The Department of Infrastructure is currently consulting with northern local authorities on future governance arrangements, with a joint board the preferred option.
Costs are also expected to rise, with Mr Crookall telling Members of the House of Keys that increases are likely to be ‘something along the lines of 20%’.
The Ramsey site cost £432,000 to run in 2024, although the final figure for 2026 will depend on waste volumes and types handled under the new contract.
The minister said the increase reflects ‘cost inflation and the improved services that we will be building into the offer, including an operational reuse centre’.
Residents in the north face around a month without access to the facility, a situation Mr Crookall acknowledged would cause ‘frustration’, adding that efforts would be made to ensure a smooth transition.
The future of the site had been uncertain in recent years after Bride Commissioners withdrew from the joint committee in 2024, leaving a funding shortfall which the department temporarily covered while a new operator was sought.