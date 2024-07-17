Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Gary-Oke at the Nags Head, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm to 11:45pm.

- Dan and Hendo at the Outback, Douglas, 10pm.

- Afrobeat at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Trevor John Shimmin at North Quay Jazz and Blues Festival, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Port Erin Beach, 6pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek Inn, Peel.

- Dickie Kelly in the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- The Fossils at the Union Pub, Castletown, 9:30pm.

- Dan and Hendo at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm.

- Stuey at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- 60s, 70s and 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm until 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

- Motherfunkers at ManXGames, Poulsom Park, Castletown, 7:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.