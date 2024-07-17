Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Gary-Oke at the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm to 11:45pm.
- Dan and Hendo at the Outback, Douglas, 10pm.
- Afrobeat at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Trevor John Shimmin at North Quay Jazz and Blues Festival, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Port Erin Beach, 6pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek Inn, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly in the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- The Fossils at the Union Pub, Castletown, 9:30pm.
- Dan and Hendo at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm.
- Stuey at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- 60s, 70s and 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm until 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.
- Motherfunkers at ManXGames, Poulsom Park, Castletown, 7:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.