The festival is named after traditional Manx folk customs surrounding old May eve, and showcases a mix of contemporary and traditional music, dance and theatre.
Performances, workshops and interactive activities all take place, each aiming to celebrate the transition from winter to summer.
One of the organisers, John Shakespeare, said visitors can expect even more this year with the help of fellow Viking islanders from the north.
Shetland has one of the world’s best-known fire festivals with Up Helly Aa at the new year. Around 50 of the island’s Jarl Squad - fully dressed Vikings - are set to arrive on Thursday and will join in the festivities.
Mr Shakespeare said: ‘I am particularly excited to welcome the party from Shetland. They are spending a summer vacation here and will help us light the fires. It is a celebration between two Viking islands.’
Mr Shakespeare said the organisers are also building on the success of Oie Voaldyn Beg last year, which gets youngsters involved with a parade.
He said: ‘It was so successful last year we are making it even bigger. East Quay will be filled with Peel market traders and the parade will head along there to the beach.
‘The children will then get involved in a dance and sing-off to celebrate the Year of Manx Language.
‘We also have a huge group of drummers and this year the brilliant Skimmee Aile fire team will be joined by Bring the Fire Project from Liverpool.
‘We have people travelling from America and across the UK, so we are becoming truly international. It is getting bigger and bigger.’
Sunday’s event, sponsored by energy firm Orsted, will begin at 2pm with live music on the Culture Vannin stage near the beach, while there will also be craft workshops and storytelling.
The Oie Voaldyn Beg parade will take place from 4pm to 5pm. There will also be food and drink stalls and venues open throughout the day.
The main event – the Oie Voaldyn Fire Festival - will take place at 9pm, with a fire lit on Peel Hill before torchlight processions see the Summer and Winter Queens battle for supremacy on the beach. Visitors can take part and join the parade, choosing which side they wish to join.
There will be a quieter moment with a ceremony where livestock will be cleansed by smoke before the fire dancers perform.
The event has been running since 2018 but was disrupted by Covid and, in 2024, the festival was cancelled due to a lack of sponsorship.
However, it returned successfully last year, with an even bigger programme planned this time around.