Two Feather Productions will stage the British Isles amateur premiere of Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
The production, which will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre in July next year, will be co-directed and choreographed by West End directors Tara Overfield-Wilkinson and Mark Hilton.
It follows on from the theatre group’s hugely successful run of The Full Monty in July.
Two Feathers founder Alex Toohey said: ‘Here on the Isle of Man we have been blessed to be able to stage some of the greatest musicals of all time - Les Mis, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera etc - and Jersey Boys is another name to add to that ever growing list.’
He added: ‘Attracting the calibre of both Tara and Mark is testament to the quality of productions and performers we have here on the Isle of Man and Jersey Boys presents a rare opportunity for local performers to work and learn from these highly regarded professionals in the industry.’
Jersey Boys is a Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical. The smash-hit show has played on and off Broadway for over a decade and has also enjoyed successful runs on the West End and Las Vegas.
Tara’s current and upcoming credits include director on the UK tour and Southbank Centre production of Spongebob SquarePants Musical and associate choreographer on Wonka, a Warner Bros film to premiere later this year.
Tara and Mark have worked on many shows together, including Douglas Choral Union’s 2015 production of Sister Act.
She said: ‘It means the world to me to be able to come back to the island to work with the home grown talent and joyful individuals that choose to give their time to these wonderful shows in order to provide incredible theatre viewing opportunities for the Manx theatregoers.
‘Having worked on many West End, UK and international tours, Broadway and film productions, I can honestly say I have put as much love and commitment into the shows I have had the pleasure of directing and choreographing in the Isle of Man, and have had a lot of fun while I’m there.’
She added: ‘I like to drive and push for the best quality of production both in front of and behind the curtain but I also want every person involved to have a great time, laugh lots, grow and improve and ultimately feel proud of themselves and their amazing Isle of Man theatre community.’
The deadline to apply for auditions is Sunday, September 24. For more information and to apply visit https://jerseyboysiom.wixsite.com/my-site.