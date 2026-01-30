A Douglas man has been fined £1,150 for possessing cocaine and being drunk and disorderly.
Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Roy Grant Corkill admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told magistrates that Corkill was ejected from Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade on December 19, after staff said he was too drunk.
However, he then tried to regain entry four times, which prompted staff to alert police, who were on patrol on the promenade.
Officers arrived and saw Corkill on Granville Street, still hurling abuse at the security staff.
Police spoke to him and told him to go home, or he may be arrested if he carried on trying to get back into the pub.
Officers left but were then called back to Jaks, as Corkill was in Granville Street again.
He was arrested and when searched at police headquarters, a snap bag containing 0.2 grams of cocaine was found, valued by police at £20.
When interviewed, the defendant, who lives at Lord Street, admitted the offences.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.
He said that Corkill wanted his apologies to be passed to the door staff at Jaks and police who had dealt with him.
Mr Taylor said that his client had been on a works do.
‘He accepts he enjoyed it too much,’ said the advocate.
‘The people he was with were still in Jaks and he didn’t want the evening to end.’
The advocate went on to say that Corkill couldn’t recall where he purchased the drugs, and was working with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Magistrates fined Corkill £750 for cocaine possession and £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
He will pay at a rate of £30 per week.