Peel Pantoloons will present the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk for its Christmas pantomime.
Performances take place at Peel Centenary Centre from Saturday (December 2) until Saturday next week (December 9).
Director Liam Reynolds told Island Life: ‘We chose Jack and the Beanstalk because it has not been performed since 2012, and we wanted to run with a traditional show.
‘Due to other performances across the island at a similar time, the committee was also cautious as to what it may do with our cast numbers depending on who was cast in Douglas, so we opted for a conservative script, not requiring large numbers of cast members to be on the safe side, Jack and the Beanstalk, was a perfect fit.’
He added: ‘I decided that we would keep it to the script this year, I wanted to focus on the actors themselves, both with the adults, and the chorus lines.
‘I believe it is better to just let the show evolve naturally, with the cast, as they can buy into their own visions, and not just my own.’
Kayleigh Smart plays Jack Trott, Laurence Watterson is Dame Trott, Victoria Reynolds is Simple Simon, Duncan Watterson is Bean, Amy Brown is Dunnit, Sarah Elder is Witch Hazel, Dave Harding is Fleshcreep, William Derbyshire is King Cannellini, Hannah Cowell is Queen Edamame, Clarissa Ceotte is Fair Lima, Cara Leadley is Chambers, Abi Christian-Fayle and Eloise Barnes are Buttercup the Cow and Andy Whitmore is the voice of Snot The Giant.
Team Giant features Aimee Reynolds, Antonio Ceotto, Elana Whitmore, Evie Grace Allan, Megan White and Tilly Strand.
And there are two chorus teams, Bean and Stalk.
Auditions took place in July and the cast have been working on the show three times a week since the end of the summer holidays.
Workshops on basic skills and technique in improvisation and stagecraft were held in September.
‘I believe this has helped to bring our cast more to life than ever before,’ he said.
Liam said: ‘Our rehearsals have been fun. I work hard to make sure that the under 16s get as much out of it as they can.
‘We often play some very strange games that have a hidden message or meaning behind them as part of our warm up sequence - teamwork, listening, reacting, acting, awareness that sort of thing.’
The production team includes Victoria Reynolds as artistic director.
She started with the scenery at the start of July, painting four 10ft by 20ft cloths by hand, and touching up three previous ones too, as well as creating a large scene across the stage made out of wood, helped by chairwoman Lisa Mellor.
Costume director Ann Issac and her team of Nicky Beavis and Sam Edmund have also been busy creating or altering around 50 costumes and about 50 props needed for the show. They include a beanstalk and cow and giant costumes.
‘All in all it is a giant team effort to get the show on to the stage,’ Liam said.
Asked what the audience can expect, Liam said: ‘They can expect a bright, colourful show, with a mix of “bangers” (songs) from the 60s through to modern day, with singing, dancing, comedy moments, bad jokes, and romance.’
The show has a run time of about two and a half hours, including an interval.
Alex and Vicky Beavis are working the lights, Liam will on the sound desk and Cici and Dave Reed will be working backstage.
Peel Pantoloons’ chosen charity is Autism in Mann. The cast includes neurodivergent members. Liam said: ‘It is not always easy to feel like you fit in, but acting allows you to be free of any shackles that may have been placed, or that you feel society has put on you, or perhaps that you have felt through experiences as you have moved through life.’
Matinee performances take place this Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday next week.
Evening performances take place each night from Wednesday to Saturday next week (December 6 to 9).
Tickets are available online at www.etickets.im/cc