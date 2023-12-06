Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5.30pm
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 3pm-5pm, then The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 6pm-8pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Set dancing with instruction by Daycol and traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- CUNextFriday at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- No One Died at Rovers Return, Douglas, 7pm.
- Mad Jack’s Christmas Special, System of a Dhoon with support from Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, doors open 8pm. Tickets from Skiddle.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s Hotel, Laxey, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Song Writer 2023 winner Wez Clarke and friends at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Lazy Daze at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Mark Grant at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm-4pm, followed by The Heinrich Manoeuvre at 5pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Christmas Soul Show with David Castro and Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.