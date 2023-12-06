Tonight (Thursday)

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5.30pm

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 3pm-5pm, then The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 6pm-8pm.

- Toby Higgins at Jaks, Douglas, 6pm, and The Chris Winchester Band at 10pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Set dancing with instruction by Daycol and traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- CUNextFriday at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- ​No One Died at Rovers Return, Douglas, 7pm.

- Mad Jack’s Christmas Special, System of a Dhoon with support from Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, doors open 8pm. Tickets from Skiddle.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s Hotel, Laxey, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Song Writer 2023 winner Wez Clarke and friends at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Lazy Daze at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Mark Grant at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm-4pm, followed by The Heinrich Manoeuvre at 5pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Christmas Soul Show with David Castro and Joshua T Whalebone at 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.