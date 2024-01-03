Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Looney and the Vikings at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- David Campbell singing soul, pop and reggae at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- 3 Million at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown.
Sunday
- Trad music session at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Trevor John Shimmin at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.