Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Sue, Rob and Paul, and Jon Lightfield in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Brown Sugar at The British, Douglas.

Saturday

- ​Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Trevor Nelson at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.

- Brown Sugar at The Haven, Port Erin.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Whitehouse, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.​

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Alex Cowley at 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- John Ruscoe in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pmto 1.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.