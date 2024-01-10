Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Sue, Rob and Paul, and Jon Lightfield in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Brown Sugar at The British, Douglas.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor Nelson at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- Brown Sugar at The Haven, Port Erin.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Whitehouse, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Alex Cowley at 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- John Ruscoe in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pmto 1.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.