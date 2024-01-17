Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Brace Brace at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- The Chris Winchester band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 5.30pm to 7.30pm and then at The Front Porch, Douglas, from 9.15pm.

- Trad session at The George, Castletown, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Grosvenor, Andreas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ricky Rooney and Derek Liney at Bench Nightclub, Douglas, 10pm-3am.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Ian Thompson at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Penthouse Dive at 1886, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

Sunday

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Joey Wylde and Neil King at 7.30pm.

- Traditional music session for learners at The Horse and Plough, Douglas, 4pm-6pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 4pm-7pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.