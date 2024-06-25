Manx artist Mae Challis is set to perform at the popular Glastonbury music festival in Somerset this weekend.
Mae will be performing at the ‘Tap House’ pub, located on Worthy Farm in the area, from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 at 7pm until 9pm.
Born in Kent, Sittingbourne, Mae grew up in Onchan from the age of seven, before living in Douglas during her early 20s and moving to Southampton in 2023.
Talking about the opportunity to play at Glastonbury, Mae said: ‘When I was younger and aspired to be a big star, it was always a dream to make it to such a famous event.
‘Strangely, I'd say that over the last few years, as I’ve changed my life’s direction and goals, that I no longer dreamed to perform anywhere like Glastonbury. I thought that kind of opportunity wouldn't find me anymore as I’m not actively pursuing it as a career, but instead doing it as and when I want to perform - which is usually only a few times a year now.
‘It really is a matter of being in the right place at the right time when it comes to opportunities like this. I’m very lucky.
‘I wish I could go back in time and tell little 15-year-old me, who sat on the bus to school with headphones in while getting picked on for her curly hair, that we would make it this far. She would've been beside herself, no doubt!’
Since moving to Southampton last year, Mae has been a supporting act for a number of bands in the area.
One night, she was approached by a drummer of a jazz band and asked whether she’d like to take on the heights of Glastonbury.
She explained: ‘I'd just done a support slot for a band at a jazz bar in Southampton.
‘The drummer of the band I supported approached me and asked if I'd be interested in playing, as he helps out several bars at the festival.
‘He thought I'd be a great fit for The Tap House. I think I was just in denial at first, but of course, I excitingly said yes!
‘It’s a pub within the festival, so I'm expecting it to be relaxed, feel good, and if they're ready to party then I'm ready to bring it! I’ll be playing a mix of originals as well as old familiar classic cover songs to get everyone going.’
Mae is no longer pursuing a full-time career in music, and works as a full-time finance assistant while having a keen interest in ‘Supermoto’ racing.
However, she certainly had a music-dominated upbringing in the island and credits her mum as her main inspiration.
She said: ‘My mum Sharon Challis is almost solely responsible for me becoming the musician that I am. She has always been my biggest cheerleader in music.
‘I'm also eternally grateful for Ruth Solomon, who started as my piano teacher when I was nine and ended up being a friend I will cherish forever. She is turning 100 years old this October and remains to be one of the youngest people I've ever met.’
If you want to keep up to date with Mae’s activity at Glastonbury and her future music endeavours, you can visit her music dedicated Facebook page by searching ‘Mae Challis’.