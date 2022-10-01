Go out and enjoy live music at weekend
Tonight (Thursday)
- PowerOn Music present Steve Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Blues double bill: Howlin’ Mat and John Gregory aka Blue John perform separate sets at the Institute, Laxey, 7.30pm. Tickets (£10) from etickets.im/bjm or call/text 204320.
- Blank Canvas at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7.30pm for 8pm.
- Island Maiden with support from Night Time Tennis, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 9pm to 11pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at the Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Shades of Gray at the Manor Hotel, Willaston, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Heinrich Manoeuvre at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Alex Cowley at the Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
Saturday
- The Woodmans at Quids Inn, Douglas, 5.30pm. Followed by Harvey Mushman at 9.15pm.
-Blues double bill: Howlin’ Mat and John Gregory aka Blue John perform separate sets at The Atholl Room, Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm. Tickets (£10) from etickets.im/bjm
- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Marcela and Heikki at The Bay Hotel, Port Erin, 8.30pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at the Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm-midnight.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9.30pm.
- NOVA at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin,9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, from 10pm.
-Miss Dynamite at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Dave Woodman at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Alex Cowley at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Jon Lightfield at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm-7pm.
-Howlin’ Mat and John Gregory aka Blue John perform separate sets at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Tickets, £10, available from erinartscentre.com
-Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 7.30pm. Open to all performers of all ages and in any genre. Comedians, poets, actors and musicians all welcome. Any under 16s must be accompanied by an adult guardian figure.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
-Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8pm.
