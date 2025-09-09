Internationally acclaimed ensemble Portico Quartet is set to perform in an exclusive concert this weekend, marking their only scheduled live appearance in the British Isles this year.
The event, hosted by local live music promoters ‘Waves of Wonder’, will take place at King’s Court Theatre at King William’s College in Castletown on Saturday, September 13 at 7pm.
Waves of Wonder, a community-focused initiative, is working to position the island as a cultural destination through a three-year strategy of staging high-calibre live music events.
The group aims to blend global talent with local creativity while fostering sustainable growth in the island's arts and tourism sectors.
A spokesperson from Waves of Wonder said: ‘We believe that access to extraordinary cultural events enriches wellbeing and strengthens our connection to place.
‘Music and art have the power to foster pride and belonging, and we’re excited to be part of that story.’
Talking about the upcoming concert, the spokesperson added: ‘Let Portico Quartet take you on a journey through their unique musical world.
‘They have defied categorisation over the course of six studio albums. From their 2007 Mercury Music Prize nominated breakthrough ‘Knee-Deep in the North Sea’ through to the longform minimalist inspired ‘Terrain’ in 2021.
‘Portico Quartet are Duncan Bellamy on drums, Milo Fitzpatrick on bass, Jack Wyllie on saxophones and Taz Modi on hang drums and keyboards.’
The concert will also feature performances by Kitterland, a Manx electronic improvisation act, and Soundology, an Isle of Man-based sound artist.
To find out more about the upcoming concert, to purchase tickets and learn more about Waves of Wonder, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.com/wavesofwonder/e-vxkpyx
Tickets are currently on sale for £37.50, with an added £1 booking fee.