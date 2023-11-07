Ramsey deli, cafe and gallery Studio Umami has launched its artist in residence programme and exhibition with contemporary artist Grace Squires.
It’s the first time the business has worked with another artist.
And it marks the start of a longer term plan for owners Amy Redman and Partha Vaiude to showcase the work of island artists and beyond.
Amy said: ‘This evolution, which has long been only a vision, has finally come to fruition.’
Grace’s work will be available to view throughout the deli and gallery into December.
Her exhibition is called Conversations in Colour and features paintings, prints and collages.
Grace’s work is described as a perfect tonic for winter: full of tonic and just a little spicing of whimsy.
More than simply exhibiting, as artist in residence Grace, of Ramsey, will be based at the studio producing new work each afternoon from Thursday to Saturday.
She will be joined by her inseparable art critic dog, Rothko.
Partha said: ‘We are really excited to have Grace join us for this first residency and exhibition period, especially on the run up to Christmas.
‘Her work has a playfulness that strikes a delicate balance between colour and form. This harmony embodies Umami’s ethos of creativity, collaboration and style.’
The project has seen Amy and Partha open up the attic rooms above the deli for the first time, creating an atmospheric gallery space solely for Grace’s work.
Amy said: ‘The atmosphere we have created in the atelier, deli and the attic are entirely different using light, sound and decor.
‘You will be entering a space like no other, certainly on the island, and will be taken on a journey into the mind of the artist. We hope that people will enjoy the art and the experience of Studio Umami.’
Studio Umami gets its name from a Japanese word which translates to ‘the essence of deliciousness’.
The aim is to create deliciousness for your senses - tastebuds in the deli and monthly Indian pop-up events and deliciousness for your eyes with the art and artefacts on display and to buy. Amy and Partha have done food pop ups since May 2022 and opened as a deli and art space in March.
Studio Umami is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. There will be additional open days to meet Grace.