The designer and presenter will give a lecture on his life and career and the evening will include the opportunity for the audience to ask questions directly to Mr McCloud.
The lecture will be on Monday, September 25, at 7.30 pm.
Kevin studied history of art and architecture at Cambridge University, is an honorary fellow of both the RIBA and the Society of Light and Lighting, a fellow of WWF and a patron of a handful of organisations.
His two ambitions remain to ‘entertain and to make the built environment better’ – and consequently ‘make people feel better’.
He is best known for presenting the Channel 4 show Grand Designs which, in 2015, was awarded the BAFTA for Best Feature.
He has presented the show for 24 years, starting with its debut in 1999.
The lecture will be the third annual lecture put on by the Isle of Man Arts Council, the two previous ones being photographer Martin Parr, and documentarian and journalist Louis Theroux.
Marlene Maska MLC, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, said: ‘After the runaway success of our 2022 lecture with Louis Theroux, we are thrilled that Kevin McCloud will be visiting the Gaiety Theatre to provide an insight into his life and work, also allowing the audience to ask questions in such an intimate setting.’
Subscribers to the Isle of Man Arts Council newsletter CROO will gain exclusive access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, April 25, from 10am.
Tickets go on general sale on April 26, at 10 am from www.villagaiety.com