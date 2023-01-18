A celebratory lunch was held on Sunday to mark 100 years of The Cleveland Medal.
Twenty winners of the prestigious award, which is presented annually to the best overall classical solo singer at the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, their official piano accompanists and committee members, took part in the event at The Talk of The Town, in Douglas.
It saw the Cleveland Medallists, ranging from Margaret Summerscales (né e Curphey) who clinched the medal in 1960, to 2022 winner Paul Costain, join forces to sing Ellan Vannin, conducted by Julian Power.
Guild press and PR secretary, Zoe Cannell, said: ‘It was an honour to arrange this lunch for our Guild greats.
‘We are a welcoming family. The sound of our island’s most revered classical singers forming a choir was heart-soaring. It was an event I will never ever forget. Long may the wonderful Guild continue.’
Guild chairman Anne Clarke addressed the guests with the Cleveland Medal history.
She thanked the Manx Society of Cleveland, Ohio – now the North American Manx Association– for its generous and ongoing gift of these medals which they have delivered across the Atlantic to the Isle of Man since 1923.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Manx emigrants settled in all corners of the world in search of a better life due to the decline of mining and tourism. Where they settled, they often formed societies to offer each other support and keep their language and heritage alive.
In 1923, a sum of £100 was invested for producing the first medal, which was made and designed in Cleveland itself.
This proved to be the making of The Guild, as no other competition was so avidly followed. Packed houses meant trains, buses and trams were even held back until the crowds emerged.
Mrs Clarke said the significance of the Cleveland Medal must not be underestimated.
‘It is much more than the pinnacle of achievement at the Guild,’ she said.
‘It is a tribute to those forgotten voices of the past and a hope for budding voices of the future.’
Entrants of the six voice categories: soprano, mezzo-soprano, contralto, tenor, baritone and bass first must qualify towards the final competition by undertaking two songs.
Adjudicators from off-island look for musicality, rapport and technical excellence.
Each year’s victor is invited to be the soloist at the service at The Royal Chapel at St John’s on Tynwald Day.
Tynwald president Laurence Skelly MLC, a past president of the North American Manx Association, spoke on its behalf.
He said the association was delighted at their enduring connection with the Guild. And he said the society was keen to continue to provide medals going forward – a remark which prompted spontaneous applause.
Festival president Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer praised the island’s arts scene.
Other notable guests included four-time winners, Allan Wilcocks MBE, Peter Cringle, Barbara Gale and Mandy Griffin; three-time winners Eleanor Shimmin BEM and Graham Crowe; and the overall highest achiever, Karen Elliott, who has received the Medal six times.
Mrs Shimmin, aged 90, one of the vice presidents of the festival, has been associated with the Guild for almost 80 years.
She first competed in the singing classes when she was 11 or 12 and soon after the piano classes, before gaining a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music.
Mrs Shimmin won the Cleveland Medal in 1965, 1967 and 1969, the second time four weeks before her daughter was born.
She said in those days Border Television flew Cleveland Medallists to Blackpool and taken to the studio to be interviewed and recorded singing.
‘I did that but they were a bit worried about taking me in the first place,’ she said. ‘I had quite a journey but fortunately I was very well!’
At the same time as competing, Mrs Shimmin was also an official accompanist, a role she continued for 25 years.
A children’s choir she built up in the 1960s, Aeg Threshlyn, also enjoyed big success, winning the top choir prize at the Guild for about nine years.
And she has taught countless pupils to sing and play piano from her home, including a number of Cleveland Medal winners.
‘When I look back, I think: “I don’t know how I did all that”.’
She added winning her first Cleveland Medal was ‘wonderful’ adding: ‘The Cleveland Medal is a very prestigious medal – I was over the moon.’
A celebration cake was cut by 1960 winner Mrs Summerscales and 2022 winner Mr Costain.
Mr Costain, who won in 2022, 2018 and 2016, told Island Life: ‘It’s an honour to be part of an elite group of singers and musicians.’
He added: ‘So much work goes into learning two pieces, you have to learn every minute detail.
‘It teaches you lessons in life – hard work, dedication and reward.’
For Mr Costain, singing on stage is a means of escapism from his life as a farmer.
‘It’s about doing something as well as I can, and enjoying it. If it brings pleasure to other people, that’s great as well.’
The Manx Music Festival runs over eight days at the end of each April. Entries for this year close on February 4.
There are classes in the genres of dance, speech, drama, music, singing, composition and even mime; with fresh classes introduced each year including a Drag Class and Presentation Class new in 2023.
Visit www.manxmusicfestival.org for further information.