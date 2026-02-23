A talented young cast from across the island will take to the stage at Kensington Arts next month in Fishville, a gripping new mystery by Afsaneh Gray.
The production has been commissioned by the National Theatre as part of ‘Connections’, the world’s largest youth theatre festival, which champions bold new writing for young performers.
Set in a decaying coastal town, Fishville follows two girls as they attempt to unravel the disturbing disappearance of a boy named Jared, amid a tide of rumours and unsettling local myths.
Exploring themes of identity, belonging and the uneasy threshold between childhood and adulthood, the play promises an atmospheric and immersive theatrical experience.
Audiences can expect tension, intrigue and a story that lingers long after the final scene.
The Kensington Arts production forms part of a wider national journey. Following their home performances, the company will travel to the Partner Theatre Festival at Blackpool Grand Theatre in April.
From there, selected groups may be invited to perform at the prestigious Connections Summer Festival at the National Theatre in London.
Emma Goodson, creative development co-ordinator at Kensington Arts, said the company has embraced the challenge: ‘Connections is known for staging bold, thought-provoking theatre for young people, and Fishville is a powerful example of that.
‘Our cast and creative team have made this story their own, and audiences can expect an intense, immersive performance full of intrigue.’
Performances take place on March 28 and 29 at Kensington Arts Theatre in Douglas.
