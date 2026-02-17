“The Barbecue at No.9” by Jennie Godfrey
Hbk, Hutchinson, £16.99
It's the summer of 1985 and the residents of Delmont Close are preparing a neighbourhood barbecue to watch the biggest music event in history: Live Aid.
In this perfect corner of middle-class suburbia, house-proud Lydia Gordon, is determined to put on a show that will impress everyone. But as guests flood into number nine, so do the secrets that have been kept in the close.
Rita, a new Aussie neighbour, is hoping for a fresh start but harbours a shocking event in her past; Steve, a young Falklands veteran, is battling demons; and Mr Wilson is surely too good-looking to be trusted. But, as the hours count down to the last performance of the night, it's Lydia who faces the heart-breaking truth that her immaculate home and flawless family might not be perfect after all. Everyone is hiding something, and so are the Gordons at number nine.
“Meet the Newmans” by Jennifer Niven
Hbk, Macmillan, £18.99
If you loved ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ and ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ this novel based on America’s hit show Meet the Newman’s is for you!
For two decades, Del and Dinah Newman and their sons, Guy and Shep, have ruled television as America’s Favourite Family. Millions of viewers tune in every week to watch them play flawless, black-and-white versions of themselves.
But now the Sixties are in full swing ratings are in free fall, as are the Newmans themselves. Del is keeping an explosive secret from his wife, and Dinah is slowly going numb. Steady, stable Guy is hiding the truth about his love life, and rock ‘n' roll idol Shep may finally be in real trouble.
Can Dinah Newman bring her family together to change television history? Or will she be cancelled before she ever had the chance?
