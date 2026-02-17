Rita, a new Aussie neighbour, is hoping for a fresh start but harbours a shocking event in her past; Steve, a young Falklands veteran, is battling demons; and Mr Wilson is surely too good-looking to be trusted. But, as the hours count down to the last performance of the night, it's Lydia who faces the heart-breaking truth that her immaculate home and flawless family might not be perfect after all. Everyone is hiding something, and so are the Gordons at number nine.