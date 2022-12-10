The University of the Third Age (U3A) art group has dedicated its latest exhibition in memory of its tutor, Midge Cringle.
Midge, who was one of the art group’s founder members 10 years ago, died in September aged 91.
A tribute that forms part of the display states: ‘There have been many of us adults to experience her teaching, encouragement and positive attitude.
‘It was this positive attitude and determination that enabled her to overcome and cope with her failing health and live to the age of 91.
‘Midge not only taught art but how to live.’
The exhibition features artwork in a range of mediums from watercolours and pastels to ceramics.
Subjects include island landscapes, flora and fauna and Christmas scenes with members free to choose what they showed.
There are also some pieces by Midge, who painted in watercolours, oils and pastels.
She also built her own pottery and taught both art and pottery to adults and young people at University College Isle of Man.
The art group meets every two weeks at Glen Maye Church and has about 20 active members.
Members work on their pieces as well as come together for projects including calendars and Christmas cards.
They stage an exhibition at least once a year.
Member Glynis Duff said the social aspect of the group was also very important.
Next year the group is planning on putting together a calendar.
Members’ exhibition pieces are all for sale.
The Erin Arts Centre is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm.
The gallery is also open when events are on.