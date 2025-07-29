The 2025 edition of the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering has now concluded, following a seven-day programme celebrating the shared cultural traditions of the Celtic nations.
Featuring artists from the Isle of Man, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Cornwall, the festival also welcomed enthusiastic visitors from as far afield as the USA, Australia, Argentina and Bolivia.
Yn Chruinnaght (meaning ‘the gathering’) is a celebration of Manx culture and the relationship between the Isle of Man and the other five Celtic countries - Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and Brittany.
The full week of live music, dance, workshops, and cultural events took place from Monday, July 21 to Sunday, July 27.
Headlining this year’s opening night at the Peel Centenary Centre was acclaimed Scottish folk group ‘RURA’, known for their dynamic combination of highland pipes, fiddle, flute, guitar, and bodhrán.
Additional acts across the week included the Calum Stewart Trio, performing alongside Scottish step dancer Sophie Stephenson; the Annie Baylis Band and The Brim Ceilidh Band from Cornwall, bringing a ‘mix of original songwriting and high-energy’ traditional dance music; the McGoldrick Family, rising talents from the Irish-Manchester folk scene; and The Barleyshakes, a group blending Irish folk with international influences.
Complementing the musical line-up, the festival also featured cèilidhs, song nights, cultural workshops and themed concerts.
Predominantly based in Peel and the west, the festival also hosted sessions in Douglas, Ramsey and Castletown.
Noa Markethall on Douglas quayside also once again hosted the ever-popular ‘Food and Folk’ lunchtime sessions.
A spokesperson from Yn Chruinnaght commented: ‘Those travelling were a testament to the growing global appreciation of Celtic identity.
‘From sell-out evening concerts in Peel, running Monday to Saturday, to free daytime community events across Peel and Douglas, the festival offered something for everyone.
‘The atmosphere was described repeatedly by attendees as “such a friendly and welcoming event,” a sentiment that encapsulates the spirit of Yn Chruinnaght.’
A brand new addition for 2025 was the ‘Confectionery and Craft’ produce show, which was inspired by the 1925 Yn Chruinnaght programme.
The revival of these century-old categories proved ‘hugely popular’, drawing more than 200 entrants in its debut year and adding a twist to the festival’s offerings.
One of the festival’s highlights came on the Friday night (July 25) at 8pm, with more than 500 people engaging simultaneously with Manx culture at three major events.
These events were: the ‘Mega Manx’ at Peel Cathedral, a celebration of music and community; the Archibald Knox Harp Suite performed at the Royal Chapel in St John's, commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Manx artist; and a high-energy show by Clash Vooar at The Black Dog Oven in Peel.
The spokesperson added: ‘Festival organisers extend heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, performers, venues and supporters who made Yn Chruinnaght 2025 a resounding success.
‘Special thanks go to the principal supporters: Culture Vannin, the Isle of Man Arts Council and the domestic events fund.
‘Plans are already underway for 2026 - watch this space!’