A man from Peel has helped to produce an upcoming Black Mirror comic based on one of the TV show’s most popular episodes.
Forty-five-year-old Kenny Diack has been working full-time for the comic book company ‘Twisted Comics’ for three years, having previously worked part-time in the industry from 2017 to 2022.
Twisted Comics plan to adapt a number of existing Black Mirror episodes into a comic book format, with the first of these set to be the episode ‘USS Callister’ from 2017.
USS Callister tells the story of Robert Daly, a brilliant but socially awkward programmer and co-founder of a popular online game company, who retreats into a virtual world to escape his workplace frustrations.
Following the release of USS Callister, Twisted Comics will then look to produce more Black Mirror adaptations, with the next in line set to be another popular episode titled ‘San Junipero’.
Talking about the comic, Kenny said: ‘We attend several Comic Con events each year, and readers often tell us that our other comics remind them of Black Mirror.
‘Like Black Mirror, our comics all generally have thought-provoking twist endings.
‘Last year we had the chance to approach the people in charge of Black Mirror, and we gave them one of our comic books called “The Theory”. After they read the comic, they told us we were the perfect people to create Black Mirror comics.’
Kenny collaborated with Manx artists to create his first comic book ‘A World Apart’ in 2017, and while promoting the comic book at London Comic Con he met Neil Gibson from Twisted Comics.
‘It was my first comic project back in 2017, and I was lucky enough to be able to hire some local Manx artists and work with three local schools collecting character designs,’ Kenny said.
‘Part of the reason to make A World Apart was to give experience to students, and some of these students now work full-time in the arts industry which makes it a great success story.’
Talking about his role on the USS Callister comic, Kenny said: ‘My official title is "dealmaker”, but I act more like a producer.
‘I help to raise money, find projects to work on and build teams to help deliver the project.
‘As our team is very small I also end up doing a lot of day to day jobs such as finding someone to help run our social media sites or build our website.
‘It's a very diverse role and people centred. I would say in my role you need to be as kind as possible to as many people as possible, because when you're producing anything in life you can't do it all by yourself.’
A pre-sale of the new comic book is now available on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/neilgibsoncomics/black-mirror
Kickstarter allows people to buy the first edition of the comic, but then after Christmas this year the comic will become available in shops and through the Twisted Comics website (https://www.twistedcomics.co.uk/).