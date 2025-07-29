Singer-songwriter Joe Martin marked his debut in the Isle of Man music scene with a sold-out performance at the Laxey Institute last week.
The UK-born artist, who recently relocated to the island, was warmly received by the audience, showcasing a set of original songs noted for their lyrical depth and strong storytelling.
The evening opened with performances by local folk-rock duo ‘Josh and Harry’ (Josh Quayle and Harry Roe), who set the tone with harmonies and a sound influenced by 1960s and 1970s Americana.
Martin's headline set featured a mix of heartfelt original material, with a standout moment coming during a duet with Manx performer Katie-Rose Hughes, known for her theatrical work at the Gaiety Theatre.
Looking ahead, Martin plans to travel to Nashville later this year to record his next album, set for release in 2026.
The project will be produced by Cal Campbell and include contributions from prominent Nashville musicians.
He will then return to the Manx stage on August 9 at the Peel Centenary Centre for a James Taylor tribute concert, joined by local singer-songwriter Patrick Knight.
Other upcoming events in 2025 include Americana artists Katie Nicholas and Cael Oak, followed by April Moon.
Performances will take place at the Erin Arts Centre, Laxey Institute, and Peel Centenary Centre from September 12 to September 14.
On October 10, Vera van Heeringen and Brooks Williams will perform at Peel Centenary Centre, while the Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo will tour three island venues from November 6 to November 8.
These gigs have been put together by Live Roots Music Isle of Man, and for updates and event alerts, you can sign up for a newsletter at https://tinyurl.com/4efuksbf or follow ‘Live Roots Music IoM’ on Facebook.