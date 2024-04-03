Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Haven. Port Erin from 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas at 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, from 8pm.
- When Kelly met Nelly at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 8pm
- Brown Sugar at The Railway, Douglas, from 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy with Emma Gee at the Manx Legion, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
- Alex Cowley at The George in Castletown, at 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown at 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, from 9pm.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.