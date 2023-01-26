The Guild this year includes a competition for drag acts.
The 2023 Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas from April 22 to 29.
There are more than 200 classes in music, speech, drama and dance to participate in – whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned performer.
Organisers say new entrants are especially welcome.
Among the new classes introduced this year are a community choir class for mixed choirs which will showcase young and adult voices singing together; a junior presentation aimed to create and facilitate a presentation; a sacred text reading which can be in a non-English language and an open cabaret-style drag class – ‘Dragging It Up’ – open from year nine (13 and 14 years old) pupils to adults.
Festival chairman Anne Clarke said: ‘The Guild has such a rich and wonderful history with so many genres to choose from in music, speech, drama and dance and something to challenge everyone taking part.
‘All in all, it means Guild week should once again be a true celebration of the wonderful talent in all areas of the performing arts we have on our island.
‘We hope our competitors have had time to study the syllabus since it was published and distributed last autumn and have decided what classes they may wish to enter.
‘We look forward to seeing both new faces and regular competitors.’
Entries for the event will close on Saturday, February 4.
Entries can be sent using the entry form in the syllabus or you can enter online at www.manxmusicfestival.org. No late entries will be accepted.