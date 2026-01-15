The Department of Home Affairs is inviting people interested in a career in policing, the prison service or the fire and rescue service to a special recruitment day.
The event is designed to showcase career opportunities across the Isle of Man Constabulary, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, and the Isle of Man Prison and Probation Service.
The drop-in event will take place on Saturday, February 28, from 1pm to 4pm, at The Lodge, Strang, near Noble’s Hospital.
Prospective applicants will have the chance to meet serving officers, explore equipment displays, learn about upcoming roles, and gain insight into what it means to work in the island’s essential public safety services.
A spokesperson for the department said the event offers a valuable opportunity for anyone considering a career in public service to ask questions and discover the training, development and long-term career prospects available.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said: ‘Working in our emergency and custodial services is more than a job, it’s a commitment to protecting our community and making a real difference in people’s lives.
‘We’re looking for individuals who are motivated, resilient and passionate about public service.
‘Roles in these services offer purpose and the chance to build a rewarding career. If you’ve ever thought about stepping forward to serve the Island, now is the perfect time to explore the opportunities available.’
Representatives from the police, fire and rescue service and the prison and probation service will be on hand throughout the afternoon to discuss upcoming vacancies, pathways into each profession, and the rewarding nature of working within the services.
To help event organisers gauge expected attendance, those planning to visit are encouraged to register their interest by emailing the Isle of Man’s talent acquisition service on [email protected]. However, advanced booking is not required.
Representatives of the Government’s office of human resources will be present to answer questions about recruitment and help with applications.