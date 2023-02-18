Textile artist Helen Winter is a self-confessed ‘woolaholic’ who is making a name for herself on both sides of the Atlantic with her passion for creativity, in particular using Manx loaghtan wool.
As well as creating her own pieces and commissions, Helen sells craft kits and leads workshops to help others tap into their creative side.
And in a bid to reach a wider audience, she is developing a series of online tutorials so that anyone, anywhere can learn needle felting from the comfort of their own home.
Helen’s work is getting noticed too. She will be featured in Woman’s Weekly next month, in an article focusing on three women who use wool in their businesses.
‘The article is talking about my art and my association with the Isle of Man and our Manx loaghtan sheep,’ she said.
‘With such a large readership, I’m hoping for much more visibility and interest in my art, my teaching and our beautiful island.’
Helen said she has always had a love for textiles and was taught to knit by a great aunt when she was five. She gained a BTEC in textile technology from Trent Polytechnic.
‘My inspiration comes from all around me but particularly the wonderful natural world,’ she said.
‘I’m an animal, country and nature lover and living on our beautiful island provides me with a wondrous array of ideas and materials.’
Helen admitted to having a large wool collection, saying: ‘I am passionate about native and heritage animal breeds with a primary focus being our Manx loaghtan sheep where my main and bestselling products are based on these fabulous creatures.’
Over the years, she has designed a range of craft kits highlighting some of these animals and she will be continuing to develop them in the future.
Helen was involved in the seventh Northern Atlantic Native Breed Conference, held in the island in 2017, where the focus was on the Manx loaghtan sheep.
She delivered a workshop to delegates from various Northern Atlantic countries, showing them how to make a Loaghtan sheep brooch.
This led her to design a large 3D felted loaghtan model, called Aldyn, (meaning ‘wild’ in Manx) made from fleece from the island.
Aldyn is now her business mascot and goes everywhere with her.
Last year, Helen was invited to teach needle felting at the Festival Interceltique Lorient in France.
She chose to show participants how to felt mini Manx loaghtan sheep using genuine Manx fleece.
‘The reactions to our native breed were amazing,’ Helen said. ‘They loved the two-tone fleece and the four horns – they had never seen anything like it and all left with their own mini Manx loaghtan sheep and took a bit of our island home with them.’
Over the last year, Helen’s art has developed and she now creates wool painted pet and animal portraits.
She explained: ‘Instead of using paint, I use carded wool and a barbed needle to create 2D pictures, blending coloured wool together and transforming it into a beautiful image.
‘I can also include the fur of the animal too.’
Helen added: ‘With needle felting, I find it fascinating and incredible that such a humble product such as wool can be manipulated and created in something amazing just by using a barbed needle that causes the wool fibres to felt together into something beautiful.’
Helen leads wool crafts and needle felting workshops, mainly in St John’s, and to date has taught more than 300 people.
‘Apart from teaching them new skills, I also focus on their wellbeing and the benefits derived from having a bit of peace and a restful mind during the crafting sessions,’ Helen said. ‘The responses and results I get are amazing.
‘Participants usually leave the workshop feeling excited and inspired, often fizzing with ideas on how they can progress further with their craft and feeling the value of a time spent being creative in a nurturing and mutually beneficial environment.’
She added: ‘I passionately believe that there are many therapeutic benefits derived from this pastime.
‘The process requires focus and concentration, so it has an in-built meditative quality, in addition to the social aspects of spending time in a safe space with like-minded people.’
Following the success of her in-person workshops and with needle felting becoming a popular and growing hobby, and the request from people in the UK and internationally, Helen now wants to expand and reach a wider audience.
She will be creating a comprehensive series of online needle felting tutorials which she said will be easy for anyone, anywhere, to learn the fascinating craft in the comfort of their own home.
Featuring step-by-step instructions and high-quality video demonstration, they will cover all aspects of needle felting, from the basics of felting wool to creating complex shapes and figures.
‘These online tutorials will provide a valuable resource for crafting enthusiasts, allowing them to learn at their own pace and from the comfort of their own homes,’ Helen said.
‘As with my in-person workshop, I will focus on wellbeing and the benefits derived from having a bit of peace and a restful mind during the crafting sessions.’
Keep up to date with Helen’s work at www.helenwintertextileart.co.uk