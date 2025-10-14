Theatre company Hello Little People are set to return to Port St Mary Town Hall with a new family production titled ‘Treasure Island’.
The company’s latest show offers a festive alternative to a traditional pantomime, and marks its return to the holiday season following a break in 2024.
Treasure Island is a 60-minute theatrical adaptation inspired by the classic tale, reimagined with a distinctly Manx flavour.
The story follows local boy Jim Hawkins as he leaves the Isle of Man on a quest for hidden treasure. Along the way, he is joined by a magic mermaid named Maisie and a talking parrot called Squawk.
The show’s antagonist, Long John Silver, presents challenges as he plots to claim the treasure for himself.
The production is designed to encourage full audience participation, with children invited to help Jim overcome obstacles and outwit the villain.
Founded by Chloe Shimmin and Michelle Jamieson, Hello Little People has built a reputation for creating accessible, high-energy theatre experiences for children and families.
Their past productions have been praised for their originality and ability to engage young audiences through music, humour, and direct interaction. The company’s approach departs from traditional pantomime by using just two performers to deliver the full production.
All performances are presented in a relaxed format, meaning children are encouraged to move around, make noise, and respond to the performance in their own way.
Michelle Jamieson, co-founder and producer of Hello Little People, said: ‘We've recharged our batteries and we're back with our biggest, most interactive show yet.
‘Expect sword fights, sea shanties, a talking parrot, and plenty of chances for kids to save the day. It's everything families love about our shows – high energy, Manx humour and wrapped up in 60 minutes so nobody loses steam.’
Chloe Shimmin, co-founder and creative director, added: ‘Treasure Island is about Jim leaving home to find treasure, only to realise everything he needs is right here on the Isle of Man.
‘It's a story that feels perfect for our island families. Plus, watching children help defeat the baddie never gets old.
‘Huge thanks to Hansard for believing in what we do and helping us bring this production to life.’
The venue, Port St Mary Town Hall, offers step-free access, disabled parking, and accessible toilet facilities. Seating is flexible and unassigned, with soft seating available at the front for children who wish to be close to the stage.
Performances will run from December 20 to 27, with shows daily at 11am and 2pm excluding Christmas Day.
Tickets are priced from £14 and are available online. Each performance includes a 15-minute interval, and the event is recommended for ages three and up, though younger children are also welcome.
Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.