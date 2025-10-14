One of the Isle of Man’s most popular festive markets will return for its 14th year on Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, 2025.
Laxey Christmas Market, which began as a small fundraiser for the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, has grown into the village’s largest community gathering, attracting thousands of visitors each year and becoming a highlight of the island’s festive calendar.
This year’s market will take place across four venues: the Working Men’s Institute (upstairs and down), Laxey Tram Station, Christ Church, and, for the first time, the new outdoor Village Square Market, which organisers hope will create an open-air festive atmosphere.
Each location will host a range of artisan stalls, local produce, gifts and festive goods. Highlights include Father Christmas in his new station grotto, live music from Onchan Silver Band, a two-day raffle with prizes donated by local traders, and the return of Laxey’s steam trains, boutiques and art galleries.
New and returning stalls will rotate daily, offering visitors something different each day. There will also be appearances by characters from the Laxey Mines Railway and extended opening hours at local shops including JJ Ribbons, Ginger Giraffe and Whim Boutique.
Manx Anti-Cancer will host a festive shop, and Cooil Roi Sheltered Housing will hold its annual Saturday market from noon to 4pm.
The event remains the main fundraiser for the Working Men’s Institute, which has served as a community hub since 1876.
Visitors are encouraged to travel by special Christmas Manx Electric Railway services from Douglas to add a nostalgic touch to the day. Entry costs £1 at the Institute, with free admission for those holding a valid bus or tram ticket.
