Six Tudor queens took to the stage at St Ninian’s Lower School last week to tell their story in the teen edition of the hit musical Six.
The six playing the wives of Henry VIII were Ntshila MbayabuLubilanji as Catherine of Aragon, Kasia Ashton as Anne Boleyn, Ealish Creer as Jane Seymour, Eve Puzzar as Anna of Cleves, Eva Macauley as Katherine Howard and Emma Shaw as Catherine Parr.
They were joined by an ensemble of 21 pupils, from year seven to 13 (ages 11 to 18).
St Ninian’s High School head of music Claire Temple told Island Life: ‘I chose Six as we have a number of incredibly strong female performers in school who all deserve to be leading ladies – picking a show where only one or two of them had a chance to shine didn’t seem fair.
‘Six gives us the option of having, well, leading ladies!’
Auditions were held in November and rehearsals started after that.
Claire said: ‘We started by setting the musical numbers with our fabulous choreographer Leah Carter, while at the same time the queens rehearsed their vocals and dialogue at separate rehearsals.
‘We have had several obstacles – including snow days, strike days and Covid but the show always goes on and we now have a brilliant show that I know people will love.’
Their first performance was in front of primary pupils on Tuesday afternoon last week.
And it was followed by performances each evening from Tuesday to Friday.