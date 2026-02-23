A lamb at Ballakeenan Farm in Jurby has left its owners scratching their heads this week after somehow managing to get itself stuck on the wrong side of a perfectly intact fence.
The farm, a working 120-acre sheep and calf-rearing unit in Jurby West, shared the amusing incident on social media, where it quickly caught the attention of followers.
According to the post, the young sheep had ended up inside a hedge, beyond the pig wire, despite there being ‘no hole, no sagging wire, no evidence.’
Describing the escapee as a ‘woolly ninja,’ Ballakeenan Farm said the lamb appeared to have ‘phased through solid fencing’ before parking itself in what they called a ‘bramble fortress.’
The prickly hiding place is currently too thorny for humans to reach without risking injury, leaving the farmers unable to coax their four-legged escape artist back into the main enclosure.
Attempts to lure the lamb back have so far failed. Bucket shaking? Ignored. Gentle persuasion? Ignored. Reverse psychology? Also ignored.
Instead, the lamb has reportedly been observing events unfold from its leafy penthouse, seemingly unfazed by the fuss.
Thankfully, the animal shows no signs of injury, and the farm’s team is well accustomed to the occasional Houdini moment during lambing season.
With a little patience, and perhaps the promise of milk, they remain hopeful the lamb will eventually make its own way back to the right side of the fence.
As the farm put it: ‘Farming. It keeps you humble.’
Ballakeenan Farm is well known for its hands-on approach to sharing farming life with the public.
Visitors can bottle-feed lambs, cuddle calves, and meet the mischievous tups.
Whether it’s the chaos of Lambing Live, the sparkle of Winter Woollyland, or a peaceful farm tour, the farm prides itself on offering experiences that bring people closer to real farming life.
Now, the Jurby farm is taking its interactive approach a step further with an exciting new project.
Teaming up with ‘Izzy on the IOM’, Ballakeenan Farm is launching a Manx-made series titled ‘Shear Madness.’
The series follows Izzy as she swaps her normal life for the challenge of caring for 140 breeding ewes, navigating real farm work, tractor nerves, electric fencing mishaps, and, eventually, learning to shear, if she earns it.
According to the farm, the aim of ‘Shear Madness’ is to show viewers what farming is truly like on the Isle of Man: the hard work, the chaos, and the moments that make you question your life choices.
Episodes will drop first on TikTok, before appearing across the farm’s other social media channels.
The farm teased that Izzy has already had a close encounter with some of the more mischievous sheep.
Since announcing the launch, members of the public on social media have praised the farm for showing the candid side of farming.
One wrote: ‘What a fantastic idea, a brilliant way to show how tough this industry is, and great to have a laugh too.’