It’s the busiest weekend of the year for the Easter Bunny, who will be hiding eggs at locations across the island as well as making some appearances.
Castle Rushen launches its Easter Dragon Hunt today (Thursday), which continues until April 23. Participants have to crack clues hidden around the castle, find a secret code to release the giant dragon egg and retrieve a prize.
Cregneash’s annual egg rolling extravaganza returns on Easter Monday.
There will be egg decorating crafts from 11am, a best decorated egg competition at 1pm, egg rolling for both adults and children from 1.30pm, and a springtime welly walk at 2.30pm.
The horse tram season is set to get under way today.
An Easter special sees the tramway stables opened up for free public tours on Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
Maughold Parish Social Club is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in the Glen event on Saturday.
It takes place at Ballaglass Glen from 11am to 2pm and will include an egg hunt, face painting, stone decorating and carnival games.
Refreshments will be available from The Parish Pantry. Entry is £2.50 per child.
Hop on over to The Laxey Glen on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt from midday to 4pm.
Hundreds of colourful eggs will be hidden throughout the glen - the hunt is on for the most eggs and the chance to win a special prize.
It starts from outside the Laxey Glen Cafe.
Groudle Glen Railway is taking families to visit the Easter Bunny, who will have Easter eggs for children.
Easter trains run on Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10, from 10am to 4.30pm. And there will be an Easter Egg hunt to win your own Easter Bunny and a £200 Shoprite voucher.
Tickets include tea, coffee and orange juice from the tea rooms.
Tickets must be pre-booked online. Visit www.ggr.org.uk/buy-tickets
An Easter egg hunt takes place at Jurby Motordrome on Sunday and Monday as part of the Manx Motor Show, which is open from 10am to 4pm. The show features cars, bikes, steam and stationary engines.
Meanwhile, the Easter Bunny and Peter Rabbit will be at Ballaughton Park in Douglas on Wednesday (April 12).
The event includes a free children’s Easter egg hunt, ice cream and a decorate an egg table.
Crossroads Isle of Man is holding its Easter family fun day at Curraghs Wildlife Park on Thursday and Friday next week (April 13 and 14).
Activities will include Easter themed slime, face painting and decorating Easter treats and Easter crafts.