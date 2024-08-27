An hour-long live audio recording of a traditional Manx music session has been released online by Culture Vannin.
The recording shares the atmosphere of a traditional Manx music session, and offers the chance for those newer to Manx music to practise at home before joining in in person.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin said: ‘At a traditional music session, people bring their own instruments and join in with tunes being played by others, usually from memory or by ear.
‘Joining a session for the first time might be intimidating for many, and so it is hoped that this new resource will help build confidence and widen participation in a very enjoyable traditional activity.’
The session, which is now available on the Culture Vannin website, was recorded live in 2017 in Cornwall at the Lowender Peran festival.
Gathered there were a large number of Manx musicians, from many of the island’s leading traditional composers and performers to children and those early in their Manx music journeys.
Together they played an hour of music, representative of a traditional Manx session that might be encountered today.
The 28 tunes featured in the recording include some of the best known and most frequently heard Manx tunes, including ‘Smuggler’s Lullaby’, ‘Car Juan Nan’, ‘Car ny Ferrishyn’, ‘Creg Willy Syl’, ‘Gyn Ennym’ and ‘Hie Mee Stiagh’.
The recording also features some more obscure tunes, including ‘Murran ‘sy Vainney’, ‘Bwoaill Baccagh’, ‘Girls of Balladoole’, ‘Poagey dy Reenaghyn’, ‘Oh my Ghraih’ and ‘The Wandescope’.
The release of this recording represents the first publicly available recording of some of these songs.
The Culture Vannin spokesperson continued: ‘Culture Vannin exists to support and promote all aspects of culture in the Isle of Man. We develop innovative, inclusive and exciting projects that celebrate all aspects of Manx culture.
‘The release of the recording is a part of Culture Vannin’s ongoing work to support, promote and celebrate the music, language and culture of the Isle of Man.’
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, said: ‘Taking part in and sharing music through a traditional music session can be a great experience, and anyone who can play an instrument should take the opportunity to have a go.
‘We hope that this recording will make that easier for everyone.’
James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, added: ‘We have wanted to release a full session online for some time now, and this particular one just seemed perfect.
‘We especially enjoy the conversations and banter of everyone there between and even during the music. It gives a wonderful representation of how enjoyable and welcoming the Manx musical community can be.’
The Manx Music website www.manxmusic.com offers free sheet music, demonstration recordings and even video tutorials for a large number of Manx tunes and songs, as well as information about Manx music concerts and sessions going on around the island.
‘Manx Music Session (Lowender Peran 2017)’ is available online on the Culture Vannin website (www.culturevannin.im).