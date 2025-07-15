Three students from the University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) Art, Design and Music department have been selected to participate in the ‘Origins Creatives Exhibition’.
The exhibition is a national showcase organised by the University of the Arts London (UAL), with the annual event highlighting student work across disciplines such as art, design, fashion, creative media and music.
It features approximately 150 pieces from across the UK, with three of those pieces this year being submitted by UCM students.
The selected students are Ewan Travers and Belle Kewley, both enrolled in the Level 3 Music Performance and Production course, and Iryna Semenenko, a student of the Level 3 Diploma in Art and Design.
Iryna Semenenko’s artwork incorporates elements of Ukrainian culture using the traditional Samchykivka painting style.
Her piece explores personal memories of childhood, alongside reflective quotes that express concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Ewan Travers produced a five-track EP as part of his submission, writing, recording, and producing the music himself.
He also performs as the lead singer and guitarist for the band ‘Smoking Fingers’ and has already received international performance opportunities.
Belle Kewley’s contribution features a sample from their final major project portfolio, including compositions for a western, a nightclub scene, and a video game.
The work was created in collaboration with media and theatre professionals.
Kewley has been accepted into a university-level program to continue studies in music composition and production.
Liza Nicholson, acting head for the creative and leisure industries faculty, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to have three of our students selected for this year’s Origins Creatives Exhibition in London.
‘Their success is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our learners here at UCM. A huge congratulations to them for their hard work and achievement.’