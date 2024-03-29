Youngsters can take part in a huge summer event where they can get as muddy as they like while raising cash for vital mental health charities.
Isle Listen and Castletown Parks Charity (CPC) have joined forces to bring together Tough Mucka Junior and ManXgames 2024 as part of one huge event which will take place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, from 10am until 10pm in Poulsom Park, Castletown.
There will be a full weekend of mud, fun, skating, scootering, games, extreme sports demonstrations and live music.
The announcement follows the huge success of ManXgames 2021 and Isle Listen’s Tough Mucka 2023.
The aim of both charities is to provide a brighter future for young people, helping to build resilience, leadership qualities and team work. They believe taking on challenges like this help prepare young people for the challenges they face as they move into adulthood.
The collaboration of the two charities hopes to raise awareness and vital funds for both organisations and leave a lasting legacy by providing play equipment and skating facilities for novice and beginner skaters in Poulsom Park.
Andrea Chambers, chief executive of Isle Listen, is keen to build on the success of last year’s event.
She said: ‘Tough Mucka was such a popular event last year we are delighted to be able to extend it for younger people to take part.
‘Not only is it lots of fun but it offers the chance to overcome obstacles, achieve things you thought you couldn’t and spend time in the outdoors, all things we regularly promote at Isle Listen as benefitting mental health.’
Jimmy Cubbon, Castletown Commissioner and CPC director believes both charities will benefit from teaming up for one huge event.
He said: ‘ManXgames sought to highlight the need for quality outdoor free recreational facilities for the Islands teenagers and to promote and grow the riding sports. As a small charity in a small town, teaming up with the amazing charity Isle Listen is giving us the chance to restart the event and hopefully will secure its future.’
Both charities believe it is more important now than ever before to encourage young people to get away from screens and to socialise in safe spaces within our communities.
Both CPC and Isle Listen promote positive outcomes for young people in the Isle of Man and hope this combined event will give young people an opportunity to try something new, play outdoors and challenge themselves to achieve great things.
Tough Mucka Junior is only taking place on the Saturday of the ManXgames and is for children aged between 10 and 14 (school years 6 to 9). You can pre-register here by visiting: https://morethanmud.eventbrite.co.uk for £8 per child or pay £10 on the day.