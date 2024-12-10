Comedian Iain Stirling has said he is ‘looking forward’ to returning to the island for his show ‘Relevant’ at the Gaiety Theatre next February.
Stirling is the voice of ‘Love Island’, star and writer of sitcom ‘Buffering’ on ITV and his own stand-up special ‘Failing Upwards’ on Prime Video, while also being known for hosting the CBBC show ‘Scoop’ alongside the talking dog ‘Hacker T’ earlier on in his career.
Talking about his upcoming show in February, Iain said: ‘It’s a stand up show and it’s definitely my biggest tour yet.
‘The show discusses becoming a father and finding my relevance in today's society in the world of social media and things like that. I’m having a lot of fun with it and really enjoying myself.’
Iain said he has been to the island a number of times before, but that this is the first time he’s coming to do his own tour.
Following comedian Frank Skinner’s comments that he would ‘never be coming back’ to the island after his show in November, Stirling ensured that his experience in the island would ‘not be discussed’ on his own podcast.
He added: ‘I’ve been a few times and I’ve done some gigs, and I’m pretty sure they’ve all been at the same venue [the Gaiety Theatre]. I’m really looking forward to coming back.
‘It’s not the easiest place to get to, so I think I’ll have to stay somewhere and any recommendations for places and pubs to go to would be much appreciated. The way I’ve heard it being described, it sounds like Paris!’
Stirling is best known for being the narrator of the popular reality TV show Love Island, which he has done since 2015.
Now in the role for nine years, Stirling has seen the show vastly grow in popularity, while also becoming the narrator for ‘Love Island USA’ and the new iteration ‘Love Island: All Stars’.
Asked whether people come up to him and talk about the show, Iain said: ‘Every now and again you get it yeah, which is obviously quite nice! A lot of effort and money is spent to make a show that people resonate with, so it’s nice.
‘I think when I was younger I found it a bit annoying but now I’m just genuinely incredibly grateful that it’s something that people like as much as they do.
‘When I first started I used to go to Spain where it was being filmed, but now that I do the American one as well I have my own studio at home where I can work on it. I write with a guy called Mark who I’ve been working with for years - we get sent the footage in the early afternoon and then work our way through it. I still enjoy doing it!’
Iain’s show ‘Relevant’ will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on February 28, 2025.
To find out more and buy tickets, visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/iain-stirling-relevant/