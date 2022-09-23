Ian sings about search for the meaning of life
Singer-songwriter Ian Thompson has released a single about his search for the meaning of life.
‘Questions’ has been taken from his 2017 album New World, which was released by Indie label Spectra Music Group.
Ian told Island Life: ‘The song was inspired by my ongoing quest to find the meaning of life ever since childhood.
‘I used to ask a lot of questions as a child, to the point that my dad lost patience with me one day and said: “Shut up asking questions all the time!”
‘So that’s all it’s about really, this ongoing need to understand the meaning of life and why we are all here, as I don’t believe it was an accident, my own thoughts are that there is something much bigger out there, that we don’t yet fully understand.’
He said the label regard the song highly ‘so we’re hoping it does well’.
‘Questions’ is available now on all digital platforms.
