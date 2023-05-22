Ten weeks of uncertainty over whether the first Full Moon Festival would go ahead have ended after the planning committee approved the temporary change of use of the site to allow camping.
Scott Bradshaw has been working on preparations for a three-day family-friendly festival at Rose Hill Farm, Richmond Hill, starting on June 30, since July last year.
But it was only in March, at the final meeting of the multi-agency Event Safety Advisory Group, that he was informed he would need to get a temporary change of use of the site for camping.
The decision went in his favour at Monday’s planning committee sitting.
Scott told Island Life: ‘It’s been a real worry for me and has taken up a lot of my time which could have been spent making the event better.
‘We could have always run the event as three separate days but it just wouldn’t work that way so I was looking at cancelling if we didn’t get this passed.’
Scott has been busy finalising acts and a whole range of activities, entertainment and vendors despite the uncertainty.
There are a total of five music areas covering a broad spectrum of music.
The main attraction is the Best Cars Barn, which has a capacity for about 1,350 people, and is where the bigger bands and UK artists will play.
The alternative music tent, hosted by New Social Studios, will feature everything from a live DJ to bands playing jazz, blues and Manx folk.
The Bass Bus from The Dark Horse Festival will feature drum and bass, funk, house and techno.
The forest area, hosted by Callum Davies from Volume Events, will feature more than 25 DJs over the weekend.
And the final music area will be an Isle of Man Introducing Tent, funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council, and run by Soundcheck.
The line-up here includes this year’s Battle of the Bands winner Eject.
The Saturday will feature 13 hours of festival fun, from midday to 1am.
Neil Cowie, returning from the Isle of Wight Festival, will team up with Sammy J on sax and will warm up for Bushwacka, who was recently number one on Beatport with ‘Love Story’.
‘He flies in from Ibiza and plays straight after in Ibiza before heading to South America so we are really lucky to have him,’ Scott said.
Acts performing on both the Friday and Saturday, to ensure as many people get to see them as possible, are Ibiza DJ Lee John and Voodoo Bandits.
Scott said that even more acts will be announced in the next few weeks, including an old Manx group that are reforming for one final gig.
Scott has been working hard on the children’s entertainment and Switched on Events will be bringing a lorry full of it.
Spinnin’ Vannin will be performing and will also be doing workshops for people to learn some skills.
There will be a children’s and adult silent disco with headphones, a junior football tournament, a fun run as well as yoga classes for adults and youngsters to enjoy.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to come in fancy dress. Friday’s theme is ‘Festival’ and Saturday’s is ‘Zoo Experience’.
A face painter will be on site each day to help with final touches.
A range of cuisine will be available as well as a vegan stand, juice bar and ice cream van.
Tickets are available online at www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk
There are a range of ticket options available, including day tickets with travel by minibus from Mad Jack’s, in Douglas, and VIP tickets which include a night at the Comis Hotel.
Overnight options on site are tents, motorhomes and glamping teepees.
Festivalgoers must arrive by vehicle.
Visit The Full Moon Festival Facebook page for a full list of the acts announced so far.