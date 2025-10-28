Fresh from another successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where the production played to capacity crowds at the Pleasance Grand, the Isle of Man was added to the Olivier Award-winning ensemble’s newly extended UK tour that will continue throughout 2025.
First conceived in 2008, Showstopper! remains the only long-form improvised musical to have achieved both a full West End residency and an Olivier Award.
Each performance begins with audience suggestions - including settings, musical styles, and show titles - which the cast then transform into a completely new, fully staged musical in real time.
Every show is entirely unique, blending music, character work, and comedy into what critics have described as ‘a one-off masterpiece’.
The production features an acclaimed ensemble of established comedy and musical theatre performers.
Founding member Ruth Bratt, recently announced as the first new core addition to the ‘Comedy Store Players’ in nearly three decades, appears alongside Lucy Trodd and Susan Harrison, whose BBC Radio 4 pilot ‘Hopping’ aired earlier this year.
Pippa Evans, also known for ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ and other BBC Radio 4 appearances, is among the principal cast; a recent viral clip of Evans performing ‘The Hokey Cokey’ in the style of Mariah Carey’s ‘Without You’ reached 10.6 million views online.
Co-founder Adam Meggido, who directed Mischief Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ in the West End and on Broadway, continues to oversee the production.
Fellow cast member Matt Cavendish appeared at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance and will return to the West End this winter in ‘Christmas Carol Goes Wrong’.
Joshua C. Jackson is currently performing in ‘MJ The Musical’, while other company members have featured in major new UK productions including ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ (Ethan Pascal Peters), ‘Starter for Ten’ (Miracle Chance), and ‘50 First Dates: The Musical’ (Martha Pothen).
Meanwhile, Andrew Pugsley and Susan Harrison will appear this holiday season at the Birmingham Rep in ‘Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas’, a new musical comedy featuring songs by Sir Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Since debuting 17 years ago, Showstopper! has created more than 1,400 entirely original musicals, continuously evolving its format to incorporate the styles of new productions opening across the West End.
The company regularly invites audiences to challenge them with increasingly ambitious suggestions, ensuring each show remains spontaneous and unpredictable.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety commented: ‘Spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest – direct from the West End and now heading to the Gaiety Theatre.
‘These incredible performers are guaranteed to impress as they create shows packed with drama, dazzling dance routines and catchy melodies – and it's all made up on the spot!’
The show will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 1, and tickets are priced at £26.